PCU JFK Ring Off

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (Jan. 3,2022) Senior Chief Aviation Specialist Jacob Brown (right), a native of Oroville, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Safety Department, receives a farewell salute from Command Master Chief Miles Gray (left), during a ring-off ceremony aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7072310
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-CO784-1033
|Resolution:
|4865x3238
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
