    PCU JFK Ring Off

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    *220203-N-CO784-1033
    NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (Jan. 3,2022) Senior Chief Aviation Specialist Jacob Brown (right), a native of Oroville, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Safety Department, receives a farewell salute from Command Master Chief Miles Gray (left), during a ring-off ceremony aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 09:58
    Photo ID: 7072310
    VIRIN: 220203-N-CO784-1033
    Resolution: 4865x3238
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    ceremony
    fairwell
    ring-off
    PCU JFK

