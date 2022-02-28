Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits Naval Submarine Base New London

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    220228-N-MQ631-1031 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 28, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday departs from the Virginia Class submarine USS South Dakota (SSN 790), after a tour of the submarine. Gilday and Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, visited the Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

