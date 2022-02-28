220228-N-MQ631-1042 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 28, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, right, speaks with Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC). Gilday and Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, visited the Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 08:33 Photo ID: 7072150 VIRIN: 220228-N-MQ631-1042 Resolution: 3000x2240 Size: 941.28 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO visits Naval Submarine Base New London, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.