    Wiesbaden Garrison kicks off Army Emergency Relief annual campaign

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Col. Mario Washington, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Arthur Jones, director of the Army Community Services, Tawana Ballard, Army Emergency Relief Officer, Capt. Alexander Moore and 1st Sgt. Richard Brinkley with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, prepare to cut the official AER cake representing the campaign’s kick-off at the Clay Kaserne dining facility March 1.

