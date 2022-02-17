220217-N-N0485-0006 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 17, 2021) First woman warrant officer to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS)

Warrant Officer 1 Josia Pagler, the first woman warrant officer to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, was selected to be part of the Navy’s first Aerial Vehicle Operators (AVO), poses for a photo prior to her graduation. Josia, a Rancho Cucamonga, California native, enlisted in the Navy in 2019 and previously served as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)
First Woman Warrant Officer Aerial Vehicle Operator Graduates from Officer Candidate School
