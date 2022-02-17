Warrant Officer 1 Josia Pagler, the first woman warrant officer to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, was selected to be part of the Navy’s first Aerial Vehicle Operators (AVO), poses for a photo prior to her graduation. Josia, a Rancho Cucamonga, California native, enlisted in the Navy in 2019 and previously served as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:48 Photo ID: 7072081 VIRIN: 220217-N-TE695-0006 Resolution: 2430x3038 Size: 3.05 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Hometown: RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220217-N-N0485-0006 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 17, 2021) First woman warrant officer to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS), by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.