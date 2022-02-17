Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220217-N-N0485-0006 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 17, 2021) First woman warrant officer to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS)

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    Warrant Officer 1 Josia Pagler, the first woman warrant officer to complete Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, was selected to be part of the Navy’s first Aerial Vehicle Operators (AVO), poses for a photo prior to her graduation. Josia, a Rancho Cucamonga, California native, enlisted in the Navy in 2019 and previously served as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Aerial Vehicle Operators
    Josia Pagler

