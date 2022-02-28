Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Is Ford Class

    This Is Ford Class

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Boatswain's Mate Seaman Juilo Agostolaureano, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department is a prime example of a hardworking Boatswain's Mate in the United States Navy. As a fo'csle rigger, he's been essential to all anchor tests
    and evolutions conducted since Full Ship Shock Trials. During Ford's post Planned Incremental Availability sea trials, Agostolaureano flawlessly executed anchor
    windlass testing and a precision anchoring evolution. BMSN Agostolaureano is both port and starboard anchor control. He is responsible for operating the windlass to
    lower and raise the anchor chain. His attentiveness and precision is vital to the safe and sucessful operation of the entire anchoring evolution. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 21:49
    Photo ID: 7071670
    VIRIN: 220228-N-DN657-1881
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: CAGUAS, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is Ford Class, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    #ThisIsFordClass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT