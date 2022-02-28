This Is Ford Class

Boatswain's Mate Seaman Juilo Agostolaureano, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department is a prime example of a hardworking Boatswain's Mate in the United States Navy. As a fo'csle rigger, he's been essential to all anchor tests

and evolutions conducted since Full Ship Shock Trials. During Ford's post Planned Incremental Availability sea trials, Agostolaureano flawlessly executed anchor

windlass testing and a precision anchoring evolution. BMSN Agostolaureano is both port and starboard anchor control. He is responsible for operating the windlass to

lower and raise the anchor chain. His attentiveness and precision is vital to the safe and sucessful operation of the entire anchoring evolution. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
Hometown: CAGUAS, PR