Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday greets Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Undersea Warfare Development Center and Capt. Eric M. Sager, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School, during a tour of the Naval Submarine School's high-fidelity trainers. Gilday and Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, visited Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and the Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 21:26 Photo ID: 7071659 VIRIN: 220228-N-QX658-1001 Resolution: 4703x3115 Size: 5.99 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits the Naval Submarine School, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.