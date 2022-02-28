Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Naval Operations Visits the Naval Submarine School

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday greets Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Undersea Warfare Development Center and Capt. Eric M. Sager, commanding officer of the Naval Submarine School, during a tour of the Naval Submarine School's high-fidelity trainers. Gilday and Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District, visited Naval Submarine Base New London waterfront and the Naval Submarine School after touring nearby General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard submarine construction facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 21:26
    Photo ID: 7071659
    VIRIN: 220228-N-QX658-1001
    Resolution: 4703x3115
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Visits the Naval Submarine School, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)

    TAGS

    Congress
    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Submarine
    Training

