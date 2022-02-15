220215-N-CF580-0043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) prepares for a damage control drill, Feb. 15. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7071171 VIRIN: 220215-N-CF580-0043 Resolution: 6288x4192 Size: 2.76 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage Control Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.