Pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine are secured onto a plane during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 28, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7071167
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-CJ792-1017
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|983.47 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
