366th Fighter Wing Airmen participates in Agile Combat Employment exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing, C2 (Command and Control) force element update the commander as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2022. The C2 force element of a lead wing trains to merge with existing Joint C2 structures and provide expeditionary C2 for subordinate forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US