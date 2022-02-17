Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Airmen participates in Agile Combat Employment exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing, C2 (Command and Control) force element update the commander as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2022. The C2 force element of a lead wing trains to merge with existing Joint C2 structures and provide expeditionary C2 for subordinate forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Airmen participates in Agile Combat Employment exercise, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    RG22-2

