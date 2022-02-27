District of Columbia Army National Guard Soldiers man a traffic control point

District of Columbia Army National Guard (DCNG) Soldiers man a traffic control point with Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. on Feb. 27, 2022.

DCNG Soldiers and Airmen will wear high-visibility vests while on duty making them easy to identify. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved a MPD request for DCNG assistance with traffic control in the District Feb. 22. The approval allows 400 DCNG members to assist MPD at traffic control points in the area of the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in anticipation of First Amendment demonstrations expected in the city. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh

