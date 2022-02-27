Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District of Columbia Army National Guard Soldiers man a traffic control point

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    District of Columbia Army National Guard (DCNG) Soldiers man a traffic control point with Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. on Feb. 27, 2022.
    DCNG Soldiers and Airmen will wear high-visibility vests while on duty making them easy to identify. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved a MPD request for DCNG assistance with traffic control in the District Feb. 22. The approval allows 400 DCNG members to assist MPD at traffic control points in the area of the U.S. Capitol and National Mall in anticipation of First Amendment demonstrations expected in the city. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 14:02
    Photo ID: 7070792
    VIRIN: 220227-Z-WK928-1004
    Resolution: 6416x4480
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District of Columbia Army National Guard Soldiers man a traffic control point, by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Protest
    D.C. National Guard

