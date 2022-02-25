Sgt. 1st Class Terrance G. Stewart, a senior logistics noncommissioned officer, was honored Feb. 25 for almost 22 years of service during an award presentation hosted at U.S. Army NATO Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 04:13
|Photo ID:
|7069930
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-QI808-1001
|Resolution:
|680x772
|Size:
|112.51 KB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army NATO Brigade honors retiring Soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT