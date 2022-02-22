220222-N-NO901-0010 BAY OF CADIZ (Feb. 22, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in a photo exercise with Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Feb. 22, 2022. USS Forrest Sherman is on a regularly scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Reuben Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 07:01 Photo ID: 7068759 VIRIN: 220222-N-NO901-0010 Resolution: 4739x3159 Size: 1.39 MB Location: N/A, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo Exercise, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.