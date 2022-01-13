Patriot Retires After 48 Years of Service

Mr. Hans-Juergen Becker will retire from the Army completely at the end of February after 48 years of service in the Army specializing in ammunition for the Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Roscoe)

