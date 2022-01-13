Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Retires After 48 Years of Service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Mr. Hans-Juergen Becker will retire from the Army completely at the end of February after 48 years of service in the Army specializing in ammunition for the Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Roscoe)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:58
    Photo ID: 7068634
    VIRIN: 220113-A-UV586-325
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Logistics
    TLSCE
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    Team21
    PeopleFirst

