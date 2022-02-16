Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman Small Arms Gun Shoot

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class James Williamson supervises a small arms gun shoot aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Feb 16. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

