Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman Damage Control Drill

    USS Forrest Sherman Damage Control Drill

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in a damage control drill, Feb. 16. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7068280
    VIRIN: 220216-N-HK187-0079
    Resolution: 5020x2818
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: N/A, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Damage Control Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sailor

    USS Forrest Sherman

    TAGS

    damage control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT