ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) A Sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in a damage control drill, Feb. 16. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko).
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 20:20
|Photo ID:
|7068280
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-HK187-0079
|Resolution:
|5020x2818
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Forrest Sherman Damage Control Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT