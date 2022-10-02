Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf rescued from coyote trap at Fort McCoy, then collared for satellite tracking

    Wolf rescued from coyote trap at Fort McCoy, then collared for satellite tracking

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel work to place a satellite tracking collar on a wolf at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Feb. 10, 2022, after having released the wolf from a coyote trap. The wolf was rescued with support from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (Photo by Tim Wilder/Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

Wolf rescued from coyote trap at Fort McCoy, then collared for satellite tracking

    Wisconsin
    USDA
    Fort McCoy
    trapping
    WDNR
    rescued wolf

