Wolf rescued from coyote trap at Fort McCoy, then collared for satellite tracking

Personnel work to place a satellite tracking collar on a wolf at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Feb. 10, 2022, after having released the wolf from a coyote trap. The wolf was rescued with support from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (Photo by Tim Wilder/Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch)

