SJAFB Airmen participate in TCCC training

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in tactical casualty combat care training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. TCCC training provides participants with skills needed to respond to and treat injured personnel during real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

