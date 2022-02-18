Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Airmen participate in TCCC training

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in tactical casualty combat care training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. TCCC training provides participants with skills needed to respond to and treat injured personnel during real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7067793
    VIRIN: 220218-F-BD538-1055
    Resolution: 5115x3415
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Airmen participate in TCCC training, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CCC

    Mutli-capable Airmen

    CCC
    SJAFB
    Mutli-capable Airmen

