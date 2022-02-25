Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Speaks: Staff Sgt. Jarett Horton

    Service Speaks: Staff Sgt. Jarett Horton

    SEPULVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    After losing his home during Hurricane Katrina, Staff Sgt. Jarett Horton saw that National Guard service members came in as “the boots on the ground helping families, literally door-to-door, with food, water and clothing. Helping people who needed shelter because their homes were damaged and if they needed help to rebuild their homes, and I thought that was something I wanted to be a part of.”

    Horton first joined the Louisiana State Guard to directly impact his community and contribute to the hurricane and oil spill cleanup, then joined the LA Air National Guard and eventually transferred to the CA Air National Guard. Currently part of the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Horton has been active on numerous federal and state missions such as JISSC communication support, fire support, cyber operations and the Counterdrug Task Force, all in an effort to continue to improve his country, state and community.

    This work, Service Speaks: Staff Sgt. Jarett Horton, by SrA Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

