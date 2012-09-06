A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 9th, 2021. The C-17 is capable of in-air refueling, strategic airlift and aeromedical evacuation, pivotal to Air Mobility Command’s global deterrence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor Reyes)
This work, Strategic Airlift Any Time, Anywhere, by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
