    Strategic Airlift Any Time, Anywhere

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2012

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 9th, 2021. The C-17 is capable of in-air refueling, strategic airlift and aeromedical evacuation, pivotal to Air Mobility Command’s global deterrence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2012
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 08:06
    Photo ID: 7067059
    VIRIN: 210609-F-SL969-0001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    AMC
    437 AW
    JBC

