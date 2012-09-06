Strategic Airlift Any Time, Anywhere

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jun. 9th, 2021. The C-17 is capable of in-air refueling, strategic airlift and aeromedical evacuation, pivotal to Air Mobility Command’s global deterrence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor Reyes)

Date Taken: 06.09.2012 Date Posted: 02.25.2022