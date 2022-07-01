Army Col. (Dr.) Paul M. Faestel, Director, JBLM Department of Public at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was recently selected to receive the 2021-2022 William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Medical Command)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 07:25
|Photo ID:
|7067011
|VIRIN:
|220107-D-NE306-870
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. (Dr.) Paul M. Faestel, by Rosa McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Occupational Medicine Awarded the William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award
LEAVE A COMMENT