    Col. (Dr.) Paul M. Faestel

    Col. (Dr.) Paul M. Faestel

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Rosa McCarthy 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Army Col. (Dr.) Paul M. Faestel, Director, JBLM Department of Public at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was recently selected to receive the 2021-2022 William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Medical Command)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. (Dr.) Paul M. Faestel, by Rosa McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Occupational Medicine Awarded the William Gorgas Preventive Medicine Award

    Army Medicine
    Occupational Medicine
    Army leadership
    COVID-19 pandemic
    Army medical devotion to duty
    Army Medicine resilience

