    Keeping Oral Cancer from being a Mouthful at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Oral Cancer can give someone quite the mouthful... Pat Graves, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Tobacco Cessation counselor, shares a mock model of how dangerous and destructive tobacco products, specifically smokeless tobacco, can be to someone's health and well-being with Dental department staff at NMRTU Bangor on Feb. 24, 2022, the annual recognition date for the Great American Spitout, a campaign designed to foster awareness and consideration among users to quit their spit, at least one chew at a time (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7066554
    VIRIN: 220224-N-HU933-691
    Resolution: 5384x4000
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Keeping Oral Cancer from being a Mouthful at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keeping Oral Cancer from being a Mouthful at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    tobacco cessation
    Navy Dental Corps
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton
    great american spitout

