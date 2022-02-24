Oral Cancer can give someone quite the mouthful... Pat Graves, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Tobacco Cessation counselor, shares a mock model of how dangerous and destructive tobacco products, specifically smokeless tobacco, can be to someone's health and well-being with Dental department staff at NMRTU Bangor on Feb. 24, 2022, the annual recognition date for the Great American Spitout, a campaign designed to foster awareness and consideration among users to quit their spit, at least one chew at a time (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7066554
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-HU933-691
|Resolution:
|5384x4000
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping Oral Cancer from being a Mouthful at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
