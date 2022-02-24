Keeping Oral Cancer from being a Mouthful at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Oral Cancer can give someone quite the mouthful... Pat Graves, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Tobacco Cessation counselor, shares a mock model of how dangerous and destructive tobacco products, specifically smokeless tobacco, can be to someone's health and well-being with Dental department staff at NMRTU Bangor on Feb. 24, 2022, the annual recognition date for the Great American Spitout, a campaign designed to foster awareness and consideration among users to quit their spit, at least one chew at a time (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).

