A U.S. Army Paratrooper assists Royal Thai Army Paratroopers with rigging a T-11 parachute during a joint Strategic Airborne Operation (SAO) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, February 15, 2022. The joint exercise will enhance the capabilities of both Thai and U.S. paratroopers, train participants on T-11 parachutes, and improve operational readiness for both U.S. and Thai personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 18:20
|Photo ID:
|7066382
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-HS465-520
|Resolution:
|4800x2814
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training, by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US, Royal Thai Army paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne operation at JBLM
LEAVE A COMMENT