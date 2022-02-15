A U.S. Army Paratrooper assists Royal Thai Army Paratroopers with rigging a T-11 parachute during a joint Strategic Airborne Operation (SAO) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, February 15, 2022. The joint exercise will enhance the capabilities of both Thai and U.S. paratroopers, train participants on T-11 parachutes, and improve operational readiness for both U.S. and Thai personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 18:20 Photo ID: 7066382 VIRIN: 220215-A-HS465-520 Resolution: 4800x2814 Size: 2.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training, by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.