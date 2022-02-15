Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assists Royal Thai Army Paratroopers with rigging a T-11 parachute during a joint Strategic Airborne Operation (SAO) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, February 15, 2022. The joint exercise will enhance the capabilities of both Thai and U.S. paratroopers, train participants on T-11 parachutes, and improve operational readiness for both U.S. and Thai personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, I Corps Public Affairs)

    #interoperability #partnership #RoyalThaiArmy #ICorps #Airborne #paratroopers #4-25InfantryBrigadeCo

