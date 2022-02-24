Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 9 from jack-up rig on fire near Sabine Pass, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 9 from jack-up rig on fire near Sabine Pass, Texas

    SABINE PASS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts a search and rescue operation for crew members aboard a jack-up rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. All nine people aboard the rig were rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:04
    Photo ID: 7066293
    VIRIN: 220224-G-G0108-2002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: SABINE PASS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

