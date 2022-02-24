2021 FORSCOM Safety Award

Capt. Cassandra Immel, an observer coach/trainer for the 1st Training Support Battalion, 338th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, center, poses for a photo with the U.S. Army Forces Command 2021 Safety Award, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winners of the award are selected by a FORSCOM G-1 panel consisting of Safety Directors and Program Managers after competing against a pool of nominees. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

