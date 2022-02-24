Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 FORSCOM Safety Award

    2021 FORSCOM Safety Award

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Capt. Cassandra Immel, an observer coach/trainer for the 1st Training Support Battalion, 338th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, center, poses for a photo with the U.S. Army Forces Command 2021 Safety Award, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winners of the award are selected by a FORSCOM G-1 panel consisting of Safety Directors and Program Managers after competing against a pool of nominees. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:02
    Photo ID: 7066290
    VIRIN: 220224-A-FK859-127
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 16.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 FORSCOM Safety Award, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    FORSCOM
    Readiness
    Safety Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT