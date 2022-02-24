Capt. Cassandra Immel, an observer coach/trainer for the 1st Training Support Battalion, 338th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, center, poses for a photo with the U.S. Army Forces Command 2021 Safety Award, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winners of the award are selected by a FORSCOM G-1 panel consisting of Safety Directors and Program Managers after competing against a pool of nominees. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7066290
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-FK859-127
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|16.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 FORSCOM Safety Award, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
