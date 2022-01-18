Medal of Honor recipient and former Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia led a virtual discussion on leadership Jan. 13 for Soldiers from the 923rd Contracting Battalion and civilian employees with the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Riley, Kansas. The leadership development program event was also opened to other on the installation and attracted almost 100 participants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:46 Photo ID: 7065503 VIRIN: 220118-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 1901x1065 Size: 814.44 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOH recipient discusses professional leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.