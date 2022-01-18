MOH recipient discusses professional leadership

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.18.2022

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Medal of Honor recipient and former Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia led a virtual discussion on leadership Jan. 13 for Soldiers from the 923rd Contracting Battalion and civilian employees with the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Riley, Kansas. The leadership development program event was also opened to other on the installation and attracted almost 100 participants.

