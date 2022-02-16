Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LNO Turnover

    LNO Turnover

    SINGAPORE

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220216-N-JC800-0001 SINGAPORE (Feb. 16, 2022) – Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Logistics Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), presents a gift to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Akifumi Hyodo, Japanese liaison officer, during a farewell ceremony at COMLOG WESTPAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 21:33
    Location: SG
    Japan
    Liaison Officer
    East Asia

