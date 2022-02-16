220216-N-JC800-0001 SINGAPORE (Feb. 16, 2022) – Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Logistics Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), presents a gift to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Akifumi Hyodo, Japanese liaison officer, during a farewell ceremony at COMLOG WESTPAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 21:33
|Photo ID:
|7064895
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-JC800-0001
|Resolution:
|4492x2995
|Size:
|862.96 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LNO Turnover, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
