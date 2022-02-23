HONOLULU (Feb. 23, 2022) – Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Cruz, a military liaison assigned to the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Enterprise Logistics Response Team (ELRT), assists families affected by water recovery efforts with contracted lodging. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:09 Photo ID: 7064761 VIRIN: 220223-N-JY604-0113 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.05 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise Logistics Response Team, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.