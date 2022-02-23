Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise Logistics Response Team

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Feb. 23, 2022) – Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Cruz, a military liaison assigned to the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Enterprise Logistics Response Team (ELRT), assists families affected by water recovery efforts with contracted lodging. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

