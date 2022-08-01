Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies deploy with Tennessee National Guard

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Daija Brunson, Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Jones, and Spc. Christopher Williams hold a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patch at the Millington National Guard Armory, Jan. 8. All three Soldiers are full-time deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, based in Millington. They are three of more than 80 Soldiers who left Jan. 10, for a yearlong deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command.

