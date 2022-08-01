Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies deploy with Tennessee National Guard

Spc. Daija Brunson, Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Jones, and Spc. Christopher Williams hold a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patch at the Millington National Guard Armory, Jan. 8. All three Soldiers are full-time deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, based in Millington. They are three of more than 80 Soldiers who left Jan. 10, for a yearlong deployment to the Horn of Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command.

