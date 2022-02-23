Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) can engage a myriad of targets on the new Infantry Platoon Battle Course and Convoy Live-Fire Range in Training Area 15C – a project that relied on the resourcefulness of a team of employees from the Fort Drum Range Branch. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 13:20
|Photo ID:
|7064056
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-XX986-005
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range Branch employees expand Soldiers’ training capabilities with new Convoy Live-Fire range, Infantry Platoon Battle Course, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
