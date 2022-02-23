Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Branch employees expand Soldiers’ training capabilities with new Convoy Live-Fire range, Infantry Platoon Battle Course

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) can engage a myriad of targets on the new Infantry Platoon Battle Course and Convoy Live-Fire Range in Training Area 15C – a project that relied on the resourcefulness of a team of employees from the Fort Drum Range Branch. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Range Branch employees expand Soldiers&rsquo; training capabilities with new Convoy Live-Fire range, Infantry Platoon Battle Course

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    Fort Drum Range Operations
    Fort Drum DPTMS

