Range Branch employees expand Soldiers’ training capabilities with new Convoy Live-Fire range, Infantry Platoon Battle Course

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) can engage a myriad of targets on the new Infantry Platoon Battle Course and Convoy Live-Fire Range in Training Area 15C – a project that relied on the resourcefulness of a team of employees from the Fort Drum Range Branch. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US