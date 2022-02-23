Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat

    Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michael Larson 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Student Naval Aviators (SNA) enrolled in Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat plan to conduct a formation flight. Project Hellcat is a prototype intermediate flight training syllabus designed to train SNAs to a greater level or proficiency in a shorter period of time than the traditional syllabus to increase fleet aviator availability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7063902
    VIRIN: 220223-N-CV000-006
    Resolution: 2449x1632
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat, by LCDR Michael Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Aviation Training Next &ndash; Project Hellcat graduates first class of student aviators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNATRA
    Naval Aviation Training Next
    Project Hellcat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT