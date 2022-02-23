Student Naval Aviators (SNA) enrolled in Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat plan to conduct a formation flight. Project Hellcat is a prototype intermediate flight training syllabus designed to train SNAs to a greater level or proficiency in a shorter period of time than the traditional syllabus to increase fleet aviator availability.

Date Taken: 02.23.2022
Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US