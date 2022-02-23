Student Naval Aviators (SNA) enrolled in Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat plan to conduct a formation flight. Project Hellcat is a prototype intermediate flight training syllabus designed to train SNAs to a greater level or proficiency in a shorter period of time than the traditional syllabus to increase fleet aviator availability.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7063902
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-CV000-006
|Resolution:
|2449x1632
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Aviation Training Next-Project Hellcat, by LCDR Michael Larson, identified by DVIDS
Naval Aviation Training Next – Project Hellcat graduates first class of student aviators
