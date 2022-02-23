Firebolt Decommissioning

220223-N-OC333-1040 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 23, 2022) Crewmembers assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10) salute during the ship's decommissioning ceremony Feb. 23 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Firebolt commissioned in June 1995 and began conducting routine coastal patrol operations under U.S. 5th Fleet in 2003. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

