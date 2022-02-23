Firebolt Decommissioning

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220223-N-OC333-1040 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 23, 2022) Crewmembers assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Firebolt (PC 10) salute during the ship's decommissioning ceremony Feb. 23 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Firebolt commissioned in June 1995 and began conducting routine coastal patrol operations under U.S. 5th Fleet in 2003. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 07:03
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Firebolt Crew Marks End of Ship&rsquo;s U.S. Navy Service at Decommissioning

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    decommissioning
    NAVCENT
    Firebolt

