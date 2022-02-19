2d CI/HUMINT Co conducts Exercise TACEX with elements from 2d ANGLICO All Domain Effects Team, 2d Intelligence Battalion, 2d Radio Battalion, 8th Communication Battalion, 8th Engineering Support Battalion and COMMSTRAT Company experiment and integrate to synergize effects in a dynamic and evolving exercise simulating real-world environments. This environment creates new, lethal combinations of sensors, shooters and intelligence that enable temporal advantage, persistent surprise, and the ability to accomplish assigned missions with a variety of unpredictable operational patterns. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7062874 VIRIN: 220222-A-MQ824-001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.73 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACEX-Tactical Exercise, by Cpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.