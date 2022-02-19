Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACEX-Tactical Exercise

    TACEX-Tactical Exercise

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Ransom 

    II MEF Information Group

    2d CI/HUMINT Co conducts Exercise TACEX with elements from 2d ANGLICO All Domain Effects Team, 2d Intelligence Battalion, 2d Radio Battalion, 8th Communication Battalion, 8th Engineering Support Battalion and COMMSTRAT Company experiment and integrate to synergize effects in a dynamic and evolving exercise simulating real-world environments. This environment creates new, lethal combinations of sensors, shooters and intelligence that enable temporal advantage, persistent surprise, and the ability to accomplish assigned missions with a variety of unpredictable operational patterns. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7062874
    VIRIN: 220222-A-MQ824-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACEX-Tactical Exercise, by Cpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADET #SYNERGIZE #USMC #SIF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT