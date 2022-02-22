2d Lt. Marvin C. Goff, Jr. (center) with Wesley Baldwin (L) and John Stapleton (R) at the Headquarters, U.S. Army Forces in South Pacific Area, Noumea, November 1942.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7062390
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-JY347-267
|Resolution:
|1359x967
|Size:
|90.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Goff receives Soldier's Medal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Goff receives Soldier's Medal
LEAVE A COMMENT