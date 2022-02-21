Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas

    BIMINI, BAHAMAS

    02.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued a 51-year-old man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2022. The man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

