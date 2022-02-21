A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued a 51-year-old man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2022. The man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 21:37 Photo ID: 7061809 VIRIN: 220221-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 750x533 Size: 263.43 KB Location: BIMINI, BS Web Views: 59 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.