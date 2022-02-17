52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Coloumbe, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 17, 2022. The ability to train from unfamiliar locations ensure crews can operate quickly in a new environment to bring combat capability online for the defense of allied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Posted: 02.20.2022