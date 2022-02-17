Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania [Image 5 of 6]

    52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Coloumbe, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 17, 2022. The ability to train from unfamiliar locations ensure crews can operate quickly in a new environment to bring combat capability online for the defense of allied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

