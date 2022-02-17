Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania [Image 4 of 6]

    52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft after landing at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 17, 2022. Air Defense operations ensure the protection of allied airspace in the transition from peacetime operations to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 05:07
    Photo ID: 7060813
    VIRIN: 220217-F-FW957-1080
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.03 MB
    Location: FETESTI, RO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

