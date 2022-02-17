Three U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon Aircraft after landing at the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 17, 2022. Air Defense operations ensure the protection of allied airspace in the transition from peacetime operations to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 05:07 Photo ID: 7060813 VIRIN: 220217-F-FW957-1080 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.03 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd AMXS operations at the 86th Air Base Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.