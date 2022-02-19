Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chafee

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 19, 2022) The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The strike group operated alongside multiple partners, allies and carrier strike groups in heavily navigated waters, including the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 19:29
    Photo ID: 7060682
    VIRIN: 220219-N-HL483-0002
    Resolution: 7939x5377
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Chafee Returns Home to Pearl Harbor after Eight-Month Deployment

    pearl harbor
    homecoming
    deployment
    arleigh-burke
    destoyer
    chafee

