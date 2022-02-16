Spc. Nigel N. Fogle and Spc. Robert Reese Jr. hold up examples of clothing they designed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 16, 2022. The motor transport operators, assigned to the Salisbury, N.C., based 846th Transportation Company, launched a clothing brand earlier this year to redefine Black success, and challenge stereotypes. The Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 supporting the mission of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 06:17 Photo ID: 7060278 VIRIN: 220216-A-RV385-955 Resolution: 3628x2721 Size: 6.2 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Hometown: GARY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd DSB Soldiers launch business to redefine Black success, challenge stereotypes, by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.