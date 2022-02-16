Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd DSB Soldiers launch business to redefine Black success, challenge stereotypes

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Spc. Nigel N. Fogle and Spc. Robert Reese Jr. hold up examples of clothing they designed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 16, 2022. The motor transport operators, assigned to the Salisbury, N.C., based 846th Transportation Company, launched a clothing brand earlier this year to redefine Black success, and challenge stereotypes. The Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 supporting the mission of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

    Black History Month
    people first

