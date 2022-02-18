JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 18, 2022) - Builder 3rd Class Dalton Lucascamara, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, observes running water in a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) resident’s home while evaluating water quality. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7059784
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-FD567-1100
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rapid Response Team Evaluates Water Quality, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Water Rapid Response Team Stand-Up
LEAVE A COMMENT