    Rapid Response Team Evaluates Water Quality

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 18, 2022) - Builder 3rd Class Dalton Lucascamara, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, observes running water in a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) resident’s home while evaluating water quality. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

