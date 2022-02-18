Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Visits Poland

    Secretary Austin Visits Poland

    WARSAW, POLAND

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reviews a Polish armed forces honor guard in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 18, 2002. Austin will visit U.S. anad Polish troops at Powidz Air Base to tour the facilities and observe the culture and conditions of our rotational presence there. After visiting Poland Austin will continue on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states and will visit with U.S. Service members stationed in Lithuania. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7059537
    VIRIN: 220218-D-TT977-0136
    Resolution: 5974x3983
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: WARSAW, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Visits Poland, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Austin
    Poland
    Brussels
    SECDEF
    Lithuania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT