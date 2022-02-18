Secretary Austin Visits Poland

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reviews a Polish armed forces honor guard in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 18, 2002. Austin will visit U.S. anad Polish troops at Powidz Air Base to tour the facilities and observe the culture and conditions of our rotational presence there. After visiting Poland Austin will continue on to Lithuania where he will talk with leaders of the Baltic states and will visit with U.S. Service members stationed in Lithuania. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

