220217-N-MY760-1001 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Feb. 17, 2022) District Fire Chief Anthony Sickell stands outside of Fire Station 1 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Sickell is the 2021 recipient of the Regional Fire Chief of the Year Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass COmmunication Specialist 3rd Class Jospeh Miller/ released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7058296
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-MY760-1001
|Resolution:
|4544x3024
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Members of Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Department Receive Region-Level Fire and Emergency Service Awards, by PO3 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT