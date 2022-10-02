Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SN Jakob Hosko

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    SN Jakob Hosko poses for a photo after receiving an award for exhibiting the highest levels of academic achievement during Fire Control Technician "A" School class 22020. SN Hosko completed "A" school with a GPA of 93.72, and was promoted from Seaman Apprentice to the rate of Seaman on February 11, 2022 onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. (US Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 10:25
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SN Jakob Hosko, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advancement
    Navy
    Education
    Award

