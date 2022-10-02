SN Jakob Hosko poses for a photo after receiving an award for exhibiting the highest levels of academic achievement during Fire Control Technician "A" School class 22020. SN Hosko completed "A" school with a GPA of 93.72, and was promoted from Seaman Apprentice to the rate of Seaman on February 11, 2022 onboard Naval Submarine Base New London. (US Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7058085
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-QX658-0001
|Resolution:
|5623x3749
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SN Jakob Hosko, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
