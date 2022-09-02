Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Grop Eight, tours engineering department spaces.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220209-N-JN506-088 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Machinist Mate 1st Class Joshua Koehne, from Crete, Illinois, presents a sample of liquid oxygen to Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, in the O2N2 shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 9, 2022. CSG8 is the strike group staff for the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). HSTCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security and defend U.S., allied and partnered interests in Europe and Africa (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Grop Eight, tours engineering department spaces., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

