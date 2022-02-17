Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL: Fueling the Mission

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing sits on the flightline during a routine multiple source refuel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Multiple source refuels occur when two R-11 refuel trucks are used to transport fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    United Kingdom
    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    Team Mildenhall

