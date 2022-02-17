POL: Fueling the Mission

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing sits on the flightline during a routine multiple source refuel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Multiple source refuels occur when two R-11 refuel trucks are used to transport fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 05:57
|Location:
|ENG, GB
