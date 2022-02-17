LRMC earns unique partnership into Germany’s trauma network

Army Maj. Michael Morrison, general surgery trauma surgeon, Intensive Care Unit, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, discusses a follow-up care plan with a critical care patient at LRMC, Feb. 18. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American trauma center overseas, was recently welcomed into the German Society for Trauma Surgery, or Deutsche Gesellschaft für Unfallchirurgie – DGU, becoming the first American trauma center in coalition with a foreign trauma network. The exclusive membership partners LRMC with German trauma centers to improve interoperability and coordination of patient care across Germany.
