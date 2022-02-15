Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender Aircraft at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst, N.J, sit on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2022. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

