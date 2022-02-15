U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst, N.J, sit on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 15, 2022. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7057148
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-AB266-1001
|Resolution:
|5428x3877
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-10 Extender Aircraft at RAF Mildenhall, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
