NAF Misawa Sailors Participate in CPR Training

MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Stephanie Santibanez, assigned to Commander Task Force 72, performs Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a training dummy as part of a CPR class for Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) Academy. ASF Academy is a three-week course designed to train Sailors so they can augment existing security forces manning in the event of an increased force protection requirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

