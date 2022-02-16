Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Sailors Participate in CPR Training

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Stephanie Santibanez, assigned to Commander Task Force 72, performs Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a training dummy as part of a CPR class for Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) Academy. ASF Academy is a three-week course designed to train Sailors so they can augment existing security forces manning in the event of an increased force protection requirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Sailors Participate in CPR Training, by SA Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Academy
    CPR
    Misawa
    ASF
    NAF Misawa

