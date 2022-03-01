Pieces of the puzzle

Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group load a C-17 Globemaster III tire onto a harness during a tire change at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 2, 2021. For the 911th MXG, every maintenance endeavor is like a puzzle, the puzzle’s innermost pieces are a mixture of different shops, different squadrons, different processes of scheduled maintenance vs unscheduled maintenance and so much more. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US