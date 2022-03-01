Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group load a C-17 Globemaster III tire onto a harness during a tire change at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 2, 2021. For the 911th MXG, every maintenance endeavor is like a puzzle, the puzzle’s innermost pieces are a mixture of different shops, different squadrons, different processes of scheduled maintenance vs unscheduled maintenance and so much more. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:30
|Photo ID:
|7056536
|VIRIN:
|220212-F-UJ876-2001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pieces of the puzzle, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
