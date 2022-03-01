Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pieces of the puzzle

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group load a C-17 Globemaster III tire onto a harness during a tire change at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 2, 2021. For the 911th MXG, every maintenance endeavor is like a puzzle, the puzzle’s innermost pieces are a mixture of different shops, different squadrons, different processes of scheduled maintenance vs unscheduled maintenance and so much more. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:30
    Photo ID: 7056536
    VIRIN: 220212-F-UJ876-2001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
