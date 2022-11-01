Honor the Fallen: Lt. Col. Richard J. Berrettini

Today we honor the memory of Lt. Col. Richard Berrettini of the Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Force Headquarters Medical Detachment, who died Jan. 11, 2008, due to injuries from an improvised explosive device attack in Khowst Province, Afghanistan, on Jan. 2, 2008.



Additional Details from the Press Release on his passing:

Lt. Col. Berrettini died January 11, 2008, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Texas, due to injuries received from an improvised explosive device attack in Khowst Province, Afghanistan. His passing occurred nine days after the HMMWV he was a passenger in was attacked. Berrettini had survived the initial bombing although he suffered severe burns to his upper body and internal injuries. He eventually was transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, where he died, Cleaver said. Berrettini is the second Pennsylvania National Guard officer lost in combat since the 9/11 attacks. He is also the first serviceman from Luzerne County to be killed in Afghanistan.

